Certain breeds of dog need a close eye kept on their teeth to stop problems from developing.

Dogs With Dental Problems: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most prone to toothache and infections - including the loving Dachshund 🐕

Prospective dog owners should be aware that their beloved pet pup may be predisposed to developing dental problems. These are the 10 breeds of dogs most at risk of dental problems.

By David Hepburn
13 hours ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared – and post-lockdown demand for beautiful dogs remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing dental issues.

This can be for a number of reasons, including some breeds having overcrowded mouths, and the problems can be mitigated by cleaning your pet’s teeth regularly, avoiding sugary foods and regular vet check-ups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing dental problems, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Great Dane

Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Chihuahua

As a rule, the smaller the dog, the higher the risk of tooth trouble - and they don't get any smaller than the Chihuahua. All dogs have the same number of teeth (42) but when they have to fit into a tiny mouth it increases the chances of plaque bacteria building up.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Chinese Crested

The largely-hairless Chinese Crested tend to have quite soft teeth with shallow roots that are particularly susceptible to decay. Keep them away from all sweet treats is a must.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

