Prospective dog owners should be aware their beloved pups may be predisposed to developing eye problems.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

There are a number of canine disorders relating to the eyes – from conjunctivitis to glaucoma – with some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to having issues with their eyes.

1 . Springer Spaniel Springer Spaniels commonly develop glaucoma and cataracts, particularly later in life. A trip to the vet is required if your pet's eyes are cloudy, red or itchy.

2 . Labrador Retriever Labrador Retrievers are genetically more likely than other dogs to develop progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), a degenerative condition that causes complete blindness within around two years of diagnosis.

3 . Golden Retriever Like the Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retreivers are predisposed to suffer from PRA. Responsible breeders will not breed from a dog known to have the inherited condition.

4 . Poodle All three sizes of Poodle - toy, miniature and standard, are genetically predisposed to glaucoma. This buildup of fluid in the eye can be painful and lead to blindness, but can be managed by treatment if caught early enough by a vet.