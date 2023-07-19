Prospective dog breed owners should be aware that their beloved pet may be predisposed to developing a range of allergies. Here are 10 breeds of lovable dog likely to develop allergies.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing allegies.

If you know that your particular dog is predisposed to a certain allergy then you can keep an eye out for telltale signs and seek treatment quickly.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing allergies.

Boxer Another dog breed commonly allergic to wheat in food, the Boxer can also come out in rashes due to contact with a wide range of weeds and trees. Best keep an eye on what is growing in your garden if your pet has problems.

German Shepherd German Sherherds are most prone to food allergies. Beef, chicken, corn, soy, dairy and wheat are all fairly common triggers. Work out what's causing the problem, eliminate it from your pet's diet and all should be well.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier They may be strong and powerful dogs, but Staffordshire Bull Terriers are surprisingly sensitive when it comes to allergies. If your dog is itchy and sore, it could be down to anything from fleas to dust, or something in their food - try cutting out grains and see if that helps.

Golden Retriever The Golden Retriever can suffer from a range of allergies, including canine atopic dermatitis. The symptoms include itching, biting, licking and rubbing. A vet can easily diagnose the problem and may recommend immunomodulatory medications, along with antibiotics or antifungal medicines.