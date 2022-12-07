1. Scratching

First we're looking at the signs your dog is suffering from allergies, with scratching the first symptom. The amount of itching your pet may experience can range from mild to excessive, and is most common around the armpit, chest and paw areas. When left untreated, the itching can lead to your dog scratching skin until raw, increasing the risk of infection. If you notice that your dog has been scratching or licking its skin more than normal, do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images