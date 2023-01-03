Dogs Weight Loss 2023: This is how to help your adorable dog lose weight and live longer 🐕
A survey has estimated 42 per cent of dogs are overweight – and there are a range of simple lifestyle changes you can make to shed those excess doggy pounds.
The worrying numbers were revealed by pet nutrician experts www.tails.com, who estimate that obese dogs on average live a year less than pups of an optimum weight.
We can all be guilty of a little overindulging now and then, whether it’s an extra biscuit or an extra helping of dessert, but when those over indulgences lead to quite a bit of weight gain, we can put ourselves at risk of damaging our health.
Just as it is for humans, obesity in dogs is also a health risk – with associated problems including, but not restricted to, arthritis, diabetes, heart problems, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, an increased risk of developing certain tumours, and a lower quality of life.
So, if you think your dog needs a little help to get back into shape, here’s what you need to do.
