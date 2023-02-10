Dogs That Need Space: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog best avoided by owners who live in a city flat or apartment - including the Border Collie 🐶
Living in a small flat or apartment doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t welcome a pet dog into your home – but there are certain breeds that simply can’t be expected to flourish in such an environment.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
Of course, there are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to think what type of dog will work best with your lifestyle and living arrangements.
For those of us that live in flats or apartments in cities – often with no direct access to a private garden – this means that certain breeds should be at the top of your wishlist.
Meanwhile, for a variety of reasons, there are others you should avoid, for their own good and yours.
So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least suited to apartment living.
