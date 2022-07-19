Heatstroke in dogs is a very serious illness that can even be fatal and is most commonly caused by overheating during exercise – although it can also develop is a dog just sits in the sun for too long.

Symptoms include panting, drooling and foaming at the mouth, bright red gums, shaking, weakness and collapse, confusion, vomiting, diarrhoea and seizures.

There are a range of ways you can prevent your dog from suffering heat stroke, but if your pet is displaying any of the symptoms it’s best to get them to the vet as quickly as possible.

It’s also important to know that certain breeds are far more likely to develop the condition, meaning extra care should be taken to keep them cool.

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University and the Royal Veterinary College analysed anonymised electronic records of more than 900,000 dogs across the UK in what is thought to be the largest study of its kind.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

They identified nearly 400 confirmed cases of heat-related illnesses among dogs under veterinary care, but believe actual numbers may be higher because many affected with heatstroke may not be taken to the vet.

The scientists used the Labrador Retriever, the UK’s most popular breed of dog, as the ‘base’ comparison breed to identify dogs at most risk from heat-related illnesses.

And remarkably they found that some breeds were up to 17 times more likely to suffer heatstroke than the loving Lab.

Brachycephalic dogs (breeds with shortened snouts) are most at risk, being on average are twice as likely to suffer heatstroke than dogs with an average muzzle, while dogs with thick coats are also more impacted by high temperatures.

Being above average weight and being over two years old were also some of the factors identified by the researchers as predictors for heatstrokes.

So, here are the breeds that should stick to the shade this summer.

Read more:

1. French Bulldog The French Bulldog is Britain's second favourite dog - and is six times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to the most popular - the Labrador Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Chow Chow The Chow Show's thick coat means that it's one of the breeds of dog least suited to hot temperatures. The Chow Chow is a huge 17 times more likely to develop heatstroke compared with the Labrador. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Bulldog The Bulldog, also known as the English or British Bulldog, is the first of several flat-faced dogs on this list who find it hard to regulate their heat. They are 14 times more likely than the Labrador to suffer heatstroke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. French Mastiff The French Mastiff, one of the larger brachycephalic breeds, is six times more likely than the Lab to overheat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales