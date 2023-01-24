Leave these cute but destructive dogs home alone for a few hours and you may come back to a disaster zone.

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds can have a destructive streak that can see them chew everything from socks to furniture.

Sometimes it’s just because they’re young, sometimes because they are bored, sometimes it’s because they’ve not had enough exercise, and sometimes it’s simply because they want to.

There’s every chance that your pet will grow out of a chewing phase, but if you are keen to avoid tooth marks on your personal possessions, then there are certain dogs that are best avoided.

Here are the 10 dog breeds that are most prone to being destructive.

Read more:

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog, but even the biggest Lab fan would admit that they can go a bit off the rails on occasion. Good luck staying angry with these cuties if they do chew your favourite slippers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chihuahua It's amazing how much damage a tiny Chihuahua can do if it's bored. Their tiny sharp teeth can cut through carpets, clothing and furnishings before you can say "where's the dog?". Best keep these wee destroyers well entertained. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Beagle Not only will a lonely Beagles chew anything they can find, they'll also howl and have a habit of digging - even if they are limited to carpets. Regular exercise is key with this adorable breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Boxers If Boxers don't get lots of exercise they'll use their remaining energy for less positive pursuits - like tearing your shoes apart. Plenty of chewy toys can help protect your things from this breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales