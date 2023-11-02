News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
These are the dogs with the most sensitive sense of smell in the canine world.These are the dogs with the most sensitive sense of smell in the canine world.
These are the dogs with the most sensitive sense of smell in the canine world.

Tracker Dogs 2023: Thesse are the 10 adorable dog breeds with the best sense of smell - including the loving Labrador 🐶

These sensitively-nosed dog breeds can smell a snack from a huge distance.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Aug 2021, 11:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Some dogs have the most amazing sense of smell, an attribute that has often been intentionally bred into them to make them perfect for tasks such as tracking prey.

These are also dogs that are likely to be able to sniff out food, making it a challenge to keep them from stealing your lunch.

These are the 10 breeds of dog with the best sense of smell, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 best breeds of dog for inexperienced first-time owners

Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live alone

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

As well as using their impressive olfactory abilities to find bombs and drugs, the Labrador Retriever is also used by medics to sniff out patients suffering from cancer and low blood sugar levels.

1. Labrador Retriever

As well as using their impressive olfactory abilities to find bombs and drugs, the Labrador Retriever is also used by medics to sniff out patients suffering from cancer and low blood sugar levels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Only officially recognised as a distinct breed by the UK Kennel Club in 2018, the Black and Tan Coonhound was bred in the United States to track raccoons over long distances with their amazing sense of smell. Their bark becomes more regular as they get closer to their prey.

2. Black and Tan Coonhound

Only officially recognised as a distinct breed by the UK Kennel Club in 2018, the Black and Tan Coonhound was bred in the United States to track raccoons over long distances with their amazing sense of smell. Their bark becomes more regular as they get closer to their prey. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
With a record-breaking 300 million scent receptors, the Bloodhound is the gold medal-winner for sniffing out anything you may want to find. They've been used to find many things over the years - not least fleeing criminals - and can follow a scent trail on the ground or in the air.

3. Bloodhound

With a record-breaking 300 million scent receptors, the Bloodhound is the gold medal-winner for sniffing out anything you may want to find. They've been used to find many things over the years - not least fleeing criminals - and can follow a scent trail on the ground or in the air. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally from France, the Basset Hound uses its long ears to sweep scent from the ground up to its super-sensitive nose. It also ingeniously uses the loose skin on its chin to trap a particular scent for reference.

4. Bassett Hound

Originally from France, the Basset Hound uses its long ears to sweep scent from the ground up to its super-sensitive nose. It also ingeniously uses the loose skin on its chin to trap a particular scent for reference. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsDog ownersSniffer dogsDog lovers