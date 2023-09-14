With 8.9 million UK households now owning a dog and more people than ever searching for fresh fitness activities, could our canine friend also be the perfect exercise partner?

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to take into consideration is that certain breeds will suit owners with particular lifestyles – and their specific hobbies.

Athletic clothing retailer lululemon recently revealed a list of the top dog breeds and their aptitude for running, to find the best furry running partners.

They analysed a variety of metrics including the types of run they would be suited to, temperament, size, life span, friendliness, trainability, popularity and living requirements.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect exercise buddies.

Read more:

1 . Golden Retriever Suited to long and steady runs, the research found that Golden Retrievers are the best dog for a running partner. The Golden Retrievers’ friendly attitude towards strangers is a bonus for those running in crowded areas, where there will be interactions with other runners and dog walkers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Labrador Retriever Labradors are the perfect running companion for beginners, thanks to their friendly temperament and easy-to-train nature. They possess several great traits that make them the ideal running companion for those new to the outdoor activity, while their patience and enthusiastic temperament can be a great moral boost on longer runs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Border Collie The Border Collie is the world's most intelligent breed of dog and, while they are more used to chase after sheep, will also be delighted to run alongside their owner for miles. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Poodle For city dwellers, Poodles are a perfect hypoallergenic breed suitable for apartment living as well as a daily run. They have plenty of energy, intelligence, and obedience, making them an ideal running companion. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales