Are you looking for a dog that will be perfectly happy amusing themselves rather than sticking to you like glue? Then here are are few breeds that should top your list.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to realise that different breeds have very different personalities and attributes.

Some pups hate to be separated from their owners for even short periods, affectionately known as ‘velcro dogs’, and need constant attention, approval and entertainment.

Meanwhile, others are far more sure of themselves – still loving their human family but perfectly happy to take some time out, entertain themselves, or just curl up by themselves for a nap.

So, here are the 10 most independent breeds of dog.

1 . Alaskan Malamute Capable of pulling a sledge over the Arctic tundra for hours without resting, the Alaskan Malamute is not the sort of dog that naturally enjoys cuddles. A firm mutual respect is what owners should aim for, realising that this is a breed that needs its own space.

2 . Chow Chow Chow Chow's are so independent thay can often seem positively unapproachable. They won't necessarily welcome hugs or pats, assuming such things to be slightly beneath them.

3 . Jack Russell Terrier One of the most popular breeds of small dog, the Jack Russell is a lively and fun pet. They have a real independent streak though, which often manifests in them refusing to respond to comands - preferring to do what they like.

4 . Indy dogs While some dogs need the constant company of their owners, others are pretty happy to do their own thing.