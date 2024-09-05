Research has shown which dog breeds are most likely to live to a ripe old age.Research has shown which dog breeds are most likely to live to a ripe old age.
Dogs Lifespans: This is how long 18 popular breeds of adorable dog live for on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

Published 2nd May 2022, 14:26 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 14:33 BST

New research has revealed the dog breeds most likely to live long lives, and those who won’t live as long.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has dog ownership rise to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend.

Biting Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to bite, nip and snap - including the Jack Russell Terrier

With 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just over 11 years. But there's a fairly substantial gap between the breeds that live the longest and shortest lives.

Dog Aggression: These are the 10 most naturally aggressive breeds of adorable dog - including the snappy Chihuahua

New research published in the journal Scientific Reports has used the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), a database holding information on over two million animals, to work out the average life expectance of some of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog.

Researchers took a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died over a five year period to come to their findings.

Here’s what they found.

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years.

1. Jack Russell Terrier

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Labrador Retriever is Britain's most popular dog and has an above-average lifespan of 11.77 years.

3. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is Britain's most popular dog and has an above-average lifespan of 11.77 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

All four of the dog breeds that have the shortest lifespans, starting with the American Bulldog, are brachycephalic (flat-faced). The lower life expectancies are associated with the animals suffering from several conditions, including breathing problems and spinal disease. The American Bulldog lives for an average of 7.79 years.

4. American Bulldog

All four of the dog breeds that have the shortest lifespans, starting with the American Bulldog, are brachycephalic (flat-faced). The lower life expectancies are associated with the animals suffering from several conditions, including breathing problems and spinal disease. The American Bulldog lives for an average of 7.79 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

