Dogs Left Alone: Here are the best radio stations to leave playing for dogs left home alone 🐶

From boredom, depression and separation anxiety, some dogs can find being home alone tough. In fact, the RSPCA estimates up to 85 per cent of dogs may be struggling to cope.

In response, owners are looking to find ways to keep their pets company by playing them music.

Just like with people, music can affect how dogs think, feel and act – but how can owners make sure the music they play has a positive effect on their behaviour?

By playing the radio, a new study suggests, as it introduces variety into their day and combats boredom. But what radio stations are best, and which should you avoid?

To find out, the data analysts at music experts Startle analysed the playlists of 25 of the UK’s most popular radio stations over a 12-hour period.

Using studies suggesting dogs prefer a variety of genres to combat boredom, songs with low dynamic range to avoid startling them and a tempo (bpm) like their own heartbeats, stations were ranked on their suitability for our canine companions.

Top of the Pups is Smooth FM, scoring an impressive 7.3/10 – the highest of the 25 radio stations studied. Across a 12-hour period studied, Smooth FM played songs with a low average energy score (3.9/10) signalling tunes didn’t have many sudden shifts that might cause stress and anxiety.

When alone, dogs will be more alert to any unusual and loud sounds.

The station’s playlist also has a high level of genre diversity (8.3/10), minimising the effects of habituation which can leave dogs bored and disengaged – and more likely to take out this frustration on your furniture. It also nods to the fact dogs having their own individual music preferences, as identified by researchers at the University of Glasgow.

Smooth FM’s playlist also featured songs with an average tempo closest to that of a dog’s heartbeat (9.6/10).

Research suggests that dogs respond best to music with a Bpm (beats per minute) similar to their own heart rates – around 60-160 bpm depending on the breed. This mimics the feeling of relaxation puppies seek from their mothers' heartbeat when snuggling into them.

In second place is BBC Radio 1, scoring 6.7/10 overall. The station gets a perfect 10/10 for the variety of genres it plays in a day, together with a good score for the average tempo of its playlist (7.3/10) and low energy score (2.9/10).

Making up the rest of the top five are Heart 80s (6.2/10), Kiss FM (5.8/10) and Magic Soul (5.7/10) - all scoring above average in the study.

According to Anna Webb, Dog Behaviour Expert and host of A Dog’s Life podcast “leaving the radio on when you leave your dog is a good habit. It provides them with auditory stimulation to combat boredom, it desensitises them to being left alone through familiarity, and the radio’s constant noise deflects outside stimuli that could trigger your dog to bark or become anxious.”

But for this method to work, it’s important owners follow these steps, says Anna. Make sure to “play the radio when you’re home too so your dog finds comfort in the music and doesn’t just associate it with you leaving”.

You also need to be mindful of the volume of your radio, according to Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, who explained: “Dogs have much better hearing than us, so pick a quieter level than you would do if you were listening.”

“It’s also important to remember that dogs are social animals, and most will have a very strong bond with their owner, so it’s understandable that they might struggle to be left on their own.

“Dogs can’t tell us they feel anxious, so it’s up to us to look out for clues, like making noises when you leave or even destructive behaviour.

“Some pets will get bored when alone and may turn to chewing your sofa or taking your rug apart to burn off energy. That’s why, even with music, you should make sure to give them lots of physical and mental stimulation while you’re with them, and leave plenty of boredom-busting puzzles, toys and treats to keep them entertained when you’re out, too.”

The study also reveals dog owners should think twice before putting on Radio X (2.4/10), Planet Rock (2.6/10), Virgin Radio (2.7/10) and Absolute Classic Rock (also 2.7/10) which performed poorly the study.

These stations’ tunes featured tempos in excess of a dog’s heartbeat, within the same genre (mostly rock) and had high energy which could induce anxiety.

