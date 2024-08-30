Some dogs are more intelligent than others...Some dogs are more intelligent than others...
Some dogs are more intelligent than others...

Dogs Intelligence 2024: Here are the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from dumb Bulldog to brainy Golden Retriever 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Mar 2022, 11:23 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 15:05 BST
Here are the most intelligent breeds of dog that are eager to learn – and the canines that are not so blessed in the brains department.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared and now around one-in-three UK housholds has at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Biting Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to bite, nip and snap - including the Jack Russell Terrier

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So, here are breeds of dog that Coren found were the brightest and those that are prone to being a bit dumb (but still lovable and popular pets).

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Starting with the canine masterminds and the Border Collie, which is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks. |

1. Border Collie

Starting with the canine masterminds and the Border Collie, which is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks. | Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs.

2. Poodle

Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time.

3. German Shepherd

Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the world's friendliest dogs is also one of the most intelligent. Golden Retrievers are perfect as seeing dogs and search-and-rescue dogs due to their obedience, big brains and dedication to tasks.

4. Golden Retriever

One of the world's friendliest dogs is also one of the most intelligent. Golden Retrievers are perfect as seeing dogs and search-and-rescue dogs due to their obedience, big brains and dedication to tasks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.