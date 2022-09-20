Dogs In The Heat: These are 8 expert tips to keep your adorable dog healthy, hydrated and happy during a heatwave
As sunshine returns to the UK, it’s essential that we keep our pets hydrated and healthy as temperatures soar.
We all need to drink more fluids to avoid dehydration – and dogs are no different.
While water makes up over half our body weight, it constitutes 80 per cent of our pets’ - making fluid replenishment even more important for their overall health.
As a guideline, your pet needs 70 ml of water daily for every 1 kg of weight. So, a 10 kg dog, such as a Westie, should drink around 700 ml - just over a pint - in 24 hours. A 30 kg large breed dog – such as a Labrador – should be drinking 2.1 litres during the same period.
To help us keep our pets hydrated this summer Rob Steele, from online animal experts PetSafe, has shared his eight top tips to keep our dogs hydrated, happy and healthy.
He explained: “The best seasonal advice we can give to pet owners is to make sure their four-legged friends are getting enough water. By following these few simple steps, we can make a real difference to their hydration and general health.
“Try to monitor water levels in bowls if you can, keeping an eye on how many times they visit them. If water levels don’t decrease sufficiently over the course of the day, they’re not drinking enough. Be aware of the signs of dehydration – including sunken eyes, lethargy, loss of appetite, a dry mouth and depression. And if they’re not adequately hydrated, they won’t be able to pant or sweat efficiently, which puts them at risk of overheating.
“It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on how often they go to the toilet. It’s a good sign if your pet is urinating several times a day. If your dog is dehydrated, he won’t be motivated to go to the toilet and will show signs of lethargy or fatigue. Being active and playing happily are signs that they’re drinking enough water.”
Here’s his advice.
