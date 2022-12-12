As we head into the depths of winter with cold weather and darker days, it’s important pet owners take some extra steps to help ensure their pooches stay happy, healthy and safe.

From preparing for long frosty walks to playing at home, Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, has shared her tips on everything you need to consider when you’re looking after pups in the colder weather.

Here’s what she had to say.

Invest in a winter coat

Whilst it’s fine to walk your dog in colder conditions, smaller dogs and dogs with shorter hair will feel the cold more and will benefit from a dog coat to help protect them from the elements, including wind chill and rain. Remember that although winter gear may help keep your pet warm, some dogs won’t appreciate a coat even on the coldest of days. Only put them in clothing if they are happy to wear it, and always make sure they are comfortable before you set off.

It's also a good idea to keep an eye on your dog's behaviour during the walk. If they look distressed, are unusually quiet or if they are shivering, it may be time to head home and get them warmed up and comfortable. Once home make sure you dry any damp or wet areas of their fur.

Take care of their paws

A few simple tips can keep your pup safe and warm over winter.

The salt and grit used on roads and pavements can not only irritate your pet’s paws and nose, but if the salt is licked off it can cause health issues. Always check your dog’s feet after a walk and rinse their paws to remove any snow, ice, or grit that has accumulated. There are also some great dog boots available that will help protect their paws from snow and road salt.

It’s important to keep the hair between their toes trimmed too, especially if it’s long, to help avoid any build up of ice, salt and grit. You can maintain this at home, but there are also walk-in treatments available at professional groomers for a thorough winter nail clip and paw tidy, which includes a soothing paw and nose balm application.

Stimulate your pet indoors

If the cold conditions are particularly bad, you may want to consider shortening your pet’s time outdoors and instead having some indoor fun. There are lots of ways to entertain your pet at home such as interactive games and puzzles that stimulate them physically and mentally.

Or you could use the indoor time to try your hand at dog training – from shaking paws to rolling over.

Keep them warm and cosy

Much like we appreciate getting cosy on the sofa on chilly evenings, your pet values a warm, comfy space to relax, especially when it is a little colder than usual.

Dogs might enjoy a cosy heated bed or a few extra blankets to snuggle into. It’s particularly important for older pets with arthritis to keep warm as their joints will be more painful with the colder weather.

Whichever style your pet prefers, it’s best to regularly wash their bedding at a hot temperature to reduce the chance of fleas alongside maintaining their usual flea treatments. These tricky parasites thrive once the heating goes on in the house.

Watch out for antifreeze

Antifreeze is highly toxic to dogs and other pets. Unfortunately, they love the smell and taste, and just tiny amounts can be fatal, so make sure you mop up all spills straight away and keep it out of reach. This is particularly important for cats as they’re more likely to come across it while roaming.

Stay visible in the dark

The shorter days that winter brings mean it’s likely you’ll be walking your dog in the dark – whether that’s in the morning or evening, or both.

It’s best to invest in a reflective lead, collar or harness to ensure both you and your pet are safe and visible to other pedestrians and cars.