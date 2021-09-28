An x-ray showing hip dysplasia in a dog.placeholder image
An x-ray showing hip dysplasia in a dog.

Dogs Hip Dysplasia 2025: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to develop the painful condition - including the Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Sep 2021, 12:01 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:42 BST
Prospective dog owners should be aware their puppy could be predisposed to developing a painful and incurable condition.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels and around one-in-three homes now has at least one pooch.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia, according to the American Kennel Club, along with more information about the condition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues.

1. Saint Bernard

The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Larger dogs are generally more likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven.

2. German Shepherd

Larger dogs are generally more likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking.

3. Labrador Retriever

A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older.

4. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice