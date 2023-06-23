News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
Flat-faced dogs like dogs are twice as likely to suffer with heatstroke than dogs with normal snouts.Flat-faced dogs like dogs are twice as likely to suffer with heatstroke than dogs with normal snouts.
Dog in the Heat: These 10 breeds of adorable dog that need to be cool in summer or risk heatstroke - including the loving Golden Retriever 🐕

All breeds of dog can overheat in high temperatures, but certain breeds are more likely to suffer a risk to their health in the summer months.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Jun 2022, 10:38 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:29 BST

Heatstroke in dogs is a very serious illness that can even be fatal and is most commonly caused by overheating during exercise – although it can also develop is a dog just sits in the sun for too long.

Symptoms include panting, drooling and foaming at the mouth, bright red gums, shaking, weakness and collapse, confusion, vomiting, diarrhoea and seizures.

There are a range of ways you can prevent your dog from suffering heat stroke, but if your pet is displaying any of the symptoms it’s best to get them to the vet as quickly as possible.

It’s also important to know that certain breeds are far more likely to develop the condition, meaning extra care should be taken to keep them cool.

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University and the Royal Veterinary College analysed anonymised electronic records of more than 900,000 dogs across the UK in what is thought to be the largest study of its kind.

They identified nearly 400 confirmed cases of heat-related illnesses among dogs under veterinary care, but believe actual numbers may be higher because many affected with heatstroke may not be taken to the vet.

The scientists used the Labrador Retriever, the UK’s most popular breed of dog, as the ‘base’ comparison breed to identify dogs at most risk from heat-related illnesses.

And remarkably they found that some breeds were up to 17 times more likely to suffer heatstroke than the loving Lab.

Brachycephalic dogs (breeds with shortened snouts) are most at risk, being on average are twice as likely to suffer heatstroke than dogs with an average muzzle, while dogs with thick coats are also more impacted by high temperatures.

Being above average weight and being over two years old were also some of the factors identified by the researchers as predictors for heatstrokes.

So, here are the breeds that should stick to the shade this summer.

The Bulldog, also known as the English or British Bulldog, is the first of several flat-faced dogs on this list who find it hard to regulate their heat. They are 14 times more likely than the Labrador to suffer heatstroke.

1. Bulldog

The Bulldog, also known as the English or British Bulldog, is the first of several flat-faced dogs on this list who find it hard to regulate their heat. They are 14 times more likely than the Labrador to suffer heatstroke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The French Bulldog is Britain's second favourite dog - and is six times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to the most popular - the Labrador Retriever.

2. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is Britain's second favourite dog - and is six times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to the most popular - the Labrador Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Greyhound simply doesn't know when it's time to stop running and take a rest in the shade - making them four times more likely than the Lab to get heatstroke.

3. Greyhound

The Greyhound simply doesn't know when it's time to stop running and take a rest in the shade - making them four times more likely than the Lab to get heatstroke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The combination of a thick coat and an endlessly energetic disposition means the English Springer Spaniel is also three times more likely to overheat than the Lab.

4. English Springer Spaniel

The combination of a thick coat and an endlessly energetic disposition means the English Springer Spaniel is also three times more likely to overheat than the Lab. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

