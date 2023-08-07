If you live in a warm country, or are looking for a pup that won’t mind long walks in the hot summer sun, these are the breeds that will suit your lifestyle.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are predisposed to cope with – or even enjoy – living in a warm climate.

These breeds will think nothing of long walks in the summer, so if you have an ourdoorsy lifestyle and live in warm climes they are the pups that should feature high up on your canine wish list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that thrive in warm conditions.

1 . Australian Cattle Dog Considering that it's been bred to work under the demanding conditions of the Australian Outback, it's perhaps no surprise that the Australian Cattle Dog copes well in sweltering conditions. They have a short double coat that actually serves a dual function - keeping them both cool in the day and warm when temperatures plummet at night. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Afghan Hound Another dog named after its desert-rich country of origin, the Afghan Hound may look like it has plenty of warm hair, but it's a single coat so is well ventilated and able to cope with extremes of temperature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Chihuahua The tiny Chihuahua is a tiny dog with a very thin coat - perfect for the deserts of Mexico where they come from, but less good for chilly winters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ibizan Hound The rare (in the UK at least) Ibizan Hound was bred in the sunny Balearics from dogs that previously lived in the sweltering deserts of Egypt. Wherever they may live today, this is a breed that retains a love of warm temperatures and don't get on well with chilly temperatures. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales