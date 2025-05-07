Dogs can make wonderful companions for mor elderly animal lovers.Dogs can make wonderful companions for mor elderly animal lovers.
Dogs can make wonderful companions for mor elderly animal lovers.

Dogs For The Elderly: Here are the 10 perfect breeds of adorable dog for older owners - including the loving Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Jul 2021, 16:33 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:31 BST
With demand for dogs continuing to rocket, here are the breeds that make perfect companions for more mature puppy parents.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

For people with mobility issues, Pugs make the perfect pet. These little character would rather nap on the couch that go for a run and spend most of their time indoors. They tend to be quite quiet and require very little grooming.

1. Pug

For people with mobility issues, Pugs make the perfect pet. These little character would rather nap on the couch that go for a run and spend most of their time indoors. They tend to be quite quiet and require very little grooming. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Famously Queen Elizabeth II's favourite dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.

3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Famously Queen Elizabeth II's favourite dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
West Highland Terriers are great companion pet that combine small stature with a big lyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train.

4. West Highland Terrier

West Highland Terriers are great companion pet that combine small stature with a big lyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice