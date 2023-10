With demand for puppies continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that make perfect companions for senior owners.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup โ€“ whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

2 . Poodle Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month.

3 . West Highland Terrier West Highland Terriers are great companion pet that combine small stature with a big lyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train.

4 . Pembroke Welsh Corgis The Queen's favouriter dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.