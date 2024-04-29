The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for budding dog owners who live by themselves it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds that form a particularly strong and protective bond with one person, that can be left alone for a few hours, and who don’t need constant stimlulation, are perfect companions for solo dwellers.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Chihuahua Chihuahuas are a breed that get very attached to one person, so make for a loyal and supportive pet. They also need very little space and are easy to take with you wherever you go.

Greyhound Greyhounds are lazier than they look and love nothing more than curling up with their owner on the couch after accompanying them on a jog. They can be left alone for a few hours and if you take in one of the many retired greyhounds looking for a home you will have a loyal friend for life.

Shar-pei Originally from China, where they were used as hunting dogs, the Shar-pei is relatively low energy, happy to be left on the sofa for a while. They tend to be fiercely loyal to a single person, to the point that they may be aggresive to strangers, making for good guard dogs.

Bassett Hound Perhaps the sleepiest of all the dog breeds, the Bassett Hound is also one of the most loyal. They won't mind too much if you go out all day, but they'll still be delighted to see you return home.