Dogs For Pensioners: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for more elderly owners - including the loving Corgi 🐕
If you are looking for a puppy, you’re not alone – dog ownership has rocketed in recent years and demand remains at a record high.
UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged during the global pandemic, and 2021 alone saw an increase in registrations of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.
Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.
Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.
