Dogs At Risk Of Drowning: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that can't swim well - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶
If you are looking for a new puppy and want a four-legged friend that will be comfortable in water then there are certain breeds that you should leave off your wishlist.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider is that some dogs just don’t get on well with water due to a range of physical attributes which mean they are not designed for swimming.
So if you are looking for a water-loving mutt that will join you for wild swims or be comfortable by the sea or river, there are other breeds you should consider.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will never be great swimmers.
Read more