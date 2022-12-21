With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-pandemic, there are many new owners that may not be aware of all the complexities of canine behaviour.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to have a happy and contented pet.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I’m stressed’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 10 things your dog does that mean they are anxious.

1. Pacing Pacing is a sign of stress in humans and it's no different with dogs. If they can't settle and are constantly on the move, there's something up that needs to be addressed.

2. Barking and whining Barking can just mean your dog is trying to get your attention or warn you of a perceived threat. Constant barking for no reason can be a sign of anxiety, particularly combined with whining the dog seems to be powerless to stop.

3. Growling We often think of growling as being a sign of aggression in dogs - but that's not always the case. A growl just means that your pup is feeling uncomfortable, which can include being stressed. Rather than encouraging your dog not to growl, treat it as a symptom, work out the cause and rectify it.

4. Pinned back ears Pinned back ears can be a sign of stress, but also of feeling sad. As you get to know your dog you'll be able to work out exactly what this gesture means.