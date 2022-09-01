Dogs and Gardens: These are 10 expert tips on pet-proofing your outdoor space 🐕
Summer is finally here and it’s a time when you want to enjoy your garden – along with your four-legged friends.
With Kennel Club registrations up by almost 40 per cent in a single year, many of us will be enjoying our first summer with our new pup.
So it’s important to realise that our homes’ outdoor spaces can prove dangerous for pets – while dogs and other animals can also prove to to be destructive to gardens, plants and lawns.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
With this in mind, the experts at insurance comparison site comparethemarket.com have shared their advice on helping protect your garden from pet damage whilst also ensuring your space is safe for animals so they don’t harm themselves.
Read more
Average Dog Ages: 10 breeds of lovable dog that live the shortest and longest average lives - including Chihuahuas and Great Danes