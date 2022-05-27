But taking your pup for a trot in darkness presents a range of challenges for both you and your pet’s safety.
With this in mind, doggy bedding specialists OnBuy Dog Beds spoke to the experts to get the best tips to avoid issues over the winter months.
Here are the 12 ways you can safely get out-and-about with your canine friend even when the sun has gone down, according to dog trainer and founder of Rebarkable Ali Smith, and vet Dr Joanna Woodnutt MRCVS from The Veterinary Content Company.
1. Try not to walk alone
"Walking with others is reassuring, deterring for potential criminals, and means you've got back up if you injure yourself."
2. Don’t let your dog off the lead
"I would recommend that you keep your dog on the lead in the dark. If they were to become tangled in a fence, fall down a hole, or even eat something toxic dropped off the path, you will struggle to know what’s wrong with them. Dogs should only be off a lead if they’re under supervision – and in the dark it’s very difficult to effectively supervise your dog."
3. Make sure you and your pet can be seen
"Use reflective clothing and light-up equipment to make sure you can both be seen. Light up dog collars and harnesses are excellent. Never leave light-up safety equipment on your dog after you return to the house, as they are often not made to the same safety standards as normal collars. In addition, light up collars contain batteries and wires that can do your dog severe damage if they’re chewed and swallowed."
4. Carry a torch
"Seeing is a great thing, and our dark vision? is not that great! A torch is going to make things a lot easier."
