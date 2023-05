These breeds of dog are known to be biddable and eager to please, making them perfect for first-time puppy owners or busy families.

If youโ€™ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the global pandemic then youโ€™re not alone โ€“ the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last couple of years has soared.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential โ€“ for example opting for a small dog if you donโ€™t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others โ€“ from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

1 . Border Collie There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

2 . Shetland Sheepdog The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy.

3 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and their quick learning and curious nature makes them perfect for guide dogs or hearing dogs.

4 . German Shepherd A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly.

