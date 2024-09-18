If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last few years has soared.

Around one-in-three households now include at least one four-legged friend.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

1 . Border Collie There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

2 . Australian Cattle Dog A more unusual breed in the UK, the Australian Cattle Dog is a tireless worker – which it needs to be while droving cattle over long distances in Australia.

3 . Poodle They may look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn.

4 . German Shepherd A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly.