A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years ā€“ Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereā€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyā€™s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained ā€“ knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

1 . Doberman Pinscher The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days.

2 . Boston Terrier The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

3 . Australian Shepherd A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.