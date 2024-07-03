If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record highs.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One thing to consider is that certain breeds come with a greater risk of suffering from particular health conditions – whether it be hip displasia, ear infections or eye problems.

Some breeds can expect to have issues with their teeth, while others have a far better chance of maintaining good dental health throughout their lives – with the help of a good diet and attentive owers.

Here are 10 of the breeds of dog that have the best teeth.

German Shepherd One of the most useful breeds of dog, the German Shepherd is equally at home being a family pet, serving on the battlefield or protecting the public as a police dog. They also have terrific teeth - both healthy and powerful.

Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog, but does have a number of potential health issues - including joint and ear problems. Their teeth tend to be strong though - all the better to chew sticks.

Newfoundland When it comes to dog dental health it tends to be the small breeds - and those with flat faces - that have the worse teeth. Big dogs like the Newfoundland have bigger and better teeth that they find easy to keep clean.

Golden Retriever What's true for the Labrador is usually also true for the Golden Retriever - and that's certainly the case for teeth. The only issue is keeping them away from sweet treats that could cause decay - they can't be trusted.