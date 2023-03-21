News you can trust since 1845
If you want a pet that you can enjoy a dip with then these are the best breeds to choose.

Dog Swimmers: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best swimmers - including the loving Labrador 🐕

These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, a lake or a loch – have a look at water-friendly pup breeds.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Sep 2021, 22:43 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list

Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water.

1. Otterhound

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end.

2. Labrador Retriever

THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The cute hair which gives the Curly-Coated Retriever its name is ideal for maintaining body temperature on long swims. Like other retrievers they were used to collect felled birds from water.

3. Curly-Coated Retriever

The cute hair which gives the Curly-Coated Retriever its name is ideal for maintaining body temperature on long swims. Like other retrievers they were used to collect felled birds from water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another Canadian breed at home on the coast, the Newfoundland has a talent for rescuing people from the water. As family pets they enjoy playing in the sea and are still potential lifesavers.

4. Newfoundland

Another Canadian breed at home on the coast, the Newfoundland has a talent for rescuing people from the water. As family pets they enjoy playing in the sea and are still potential lifesavers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

