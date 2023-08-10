Separation Anxiety in Dogs: These are 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to get anxious if left alone - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
Dog ownership has soared over the last few years according to the Kennel Club – with record numbers of people opening up their home up to a new puppy.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
The breed of dog you choose is very important, with different types suiting people with different lifestyles.
Some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.
Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.
Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.
