2. Groom clever

Professional grooming for your pet can be very expensive, costing an average of £43 per session. As the average dog needs four to six sessions per year, this can cost up to £258 per year. Instead, you could reduce this cost by keeping on top of basic grooming tasks such as regular brushing or the occasional bath. There are even a ton of free YouTube videos that show you how to care for your specific breed’s coat. Carrying out these simple tasks will not only help you bond with your pet, but it will extend the time needed between professional grooming sessions. You could reduce the number of required sessions and price by half to £129.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images