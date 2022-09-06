A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Terrier.

Here are their top 10 Border Terrier names.

1. Teddy Teddy is the most popular name with Border Terrier owners. It's a shortened version of Edward or Theodore, meaning 'gift of god' or 'rich'. Of course it's probably number one due to the cuddly toy teddy bear, inspired by US President Theodore Roosevelt.

2. Bertie The second most popular name for Border Terriers is Bertie. It's a name that comes from both Old English and Old German, meaning 'noble' and 'illustrious'.

3. Stanley The final podium place for Border Terrier names goes to Stanley. It's another Old English name meaning 'stony meadow'.

4. Archie Just missing out on a place in the top three Border Terrier names is Archie. It's a shortened form of the German name Archibald, meaning 'bold or brave'.