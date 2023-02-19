2 . Lying on their back means they want their belly rubbed

This is not always true. Whilst it is nice to think your dog is asking for a belly rub when laying on its back, it can actually be a sign of submission and anxiety. Often it means that they are worried & approaching them could make them worry more. Much like the tail wagging, keep an eye on the type of body language that is displayed alongside this to better gauge how they are feeling, and how you should or shouldn’t respond.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images