2 . Pices (February 19-March 20)

Pisces dogs are kind and gentle souls. They love being close to their owners and desire nothing more than getting on the sofa and cuddling up under a soft blanket with them every night. Pisces pooches make excellent therapy dogs because they’re so intuitive to others’ emotions and are incredibly affectionate too. Pisces pooches are great with children and can be real companions for anyone struggling with confidence. Compatible human: Cancer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images