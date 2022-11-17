As we welcome the colder weather many of us will be spending more time with our pets curled up on the sofa escaping the wintery bite.

However, if you’re a pet owner all this extra sofa time could see your furniture quickly become covered in unwanted fur.

To help those experiencing this Ray Jones, sofa expert at interior’s retailer ScS, has shared some tips on how to get rid of the hair quickly and easily.

He explained: “Removing pet hair from sofas can be an unpleasant job but is quick and easy with the right knowhow. If you want to completely avoid getting hair on your sofa it’s best to cover the areas your pet likes best with a blanket as a preventive measure. That way all you need to do is bundle the blanket up and give it a wash to remove any unwanted hair.”

But if you do have a hairy couch situation, here are his cleaning hacks to clear your sofa of fur.

Vacuuming

When cleaning the carpet or furniture, use a hoover that is specifically designed for picking up pet hair and work it in multiple directions to loosen any stubborn hairs. Don’t forget to take off the base cushions, arms and sides to really give your sofa the clean it needs to remove fur.

Dogs love curling up on a couch - but don't expect them to clean up after themselves.

Rub it with a rubber glove

Pop on a rubber glove, slightly dampen it with water and then rub it over the surface of your sofa. It may not be as thorough as a hoover, but you’ll be amazed at how much fur you do pick up.

This also works with a rubber squeegee or just a damp sponge, just make sure you rub in different directions to pick up all the hairs. Just be careful not to use too much water as this will result in soaking the sofa and could take a while to dry whilst also leaving water marks.

Wipe it with tumble dryer sheets

Running a tumble dryer sheet over your sofa can help trap pet hair thanks to the static, absorbing, qualities of the sheets.

What’s great about this hack is that, as well as removing the hair and any dust build up, you’re also leaving a lightly scented trail behind so your sofa feels extra fresh.

Go over it with a lint roller

Lint rollers particularly come in handy when try to remove unwanted pet hair.

Run it over your sofa and rip off the sections that get clogged with hair, just as you would with your clothes. Lint rollers tend to be more effective at getting rid of fur on larger surfaces (e.g.

your seat cushions and the back of your sofa) because of their chunky design.

If you don’t have a lint roller to hand you can also do this with some sticky tape for a similar effect. We recommend using parcel or duct tape for maximum efficiency, just be careful not to be too aggressive and risk damaging the fabric of the sofa.

Run a sports sock over it

If you slightly dampen a sports sock, turn it inside out and then put it over your hand, you can pick animal hair off unwanted surfaces.