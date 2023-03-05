Dog Energy Levels: These are the 10 most and least energetic breeds of adorable dog - from Border Collie to Chow Chow 🐕
The amount of exercise a dog needs could be crucial to which breed of pooch you choose to join your family.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
For some of us, the thought of leaving the house to lift weights or run on a treadmill at the gym is not an appealing thought.
Most dogs, however, love dashing out for some good exercise – at the sound of the word ‘walkies’, they jump up and down in jubilation, eager to get their daily dose of physical activity.
If you are thinking about getting a dog yourself, you need to know that it is crucial to set aside some time for them to walk and run around in an open space – exercise is a fundamental part of a dog’s routine.
Not only does a sprint in the park do wonders to your friend’s morale, but it also helps them keep healthy and in shape.
That said, while all dog breeds need exercise, some require more physical activity than others.
To help, the experts at veterinary retailer VioVet have put together a list of the dogs that need the most and the least exercise, which will also allow you to decide which breed would best suit your lifestyle.
