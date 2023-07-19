News you can trust since 1845
Certain breeds of dog need a close eye kept on their teeth to stop problems from developing.

Dog Dental Health: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to develop tooth infections and problems - including the loving Border Collie 🐶

Prospective dog owners should be aware that their beloved pet pup may be predisposed to developing dental problems. These are the 10 breeds of dogs most at risk of dental problems.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Oct 2021, 15:14 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared – and post-lockdown demand for beautiful dogs remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing dental issues.

This can be for a number of reasons, including some breeds having overcrowded mouths, and the problems can be mitigated by cleaning your pet’s teeth regularly, avoiding sugary foods and regular vet check-ups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing dental problems, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies.

2. Great Dane

Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Pugs, along with other short-snouted dog breeds like Bulldogs and Boston Terriers, regularly develop dental issues due to their tiny mouths being overcrowded with teeth. This means it's easy for plaque to build up causing gingivitis, gum disease and tooth loss. Just like with humans, the key is to keep their teeth clean.

3. Pug

Pugs, along with other short-snouted dog breeds like Bulldogs and Boston Terriers, regularly develop dental issues due to their tiny mouths being overcrowded with teeth. This means it's easy for plaque to build up causing gingivitis, gum disease and tooth loss. Just like with humans, the key is to keep their teeth clean. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Border Collies generally have good teeth, but the breed has a propensity for an overbite, when the teeth are misaligned causing excessive tooth wear. German Shepherds, Greyhounds, Whippets and Afghan Hounds are other breeds to commonly have this issue. Vets can use spacers, braces and other orthodontic accessories to try to solve the problem.

4. Border Collie

Border Collies generally have good teeth, but the breed has a propensity for an overbite, when the teeth are misaligned causing excessive tooth wear. German Shepherds, Greyhounds, Whippets and Afghan Hounds are other breeds to commonly have this issue. Vets can use spacers, braces and other orthodontic accessories to try to solve the problem. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

