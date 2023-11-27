With dog ownership soaring, here are the crossbreeds that are proving popular with new owners.

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

Many of the most sought-after dogs are pedigree, but crossbreeds have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several of the so-called ‘designer dogs’ commanding high puppy prices.

With wonderful portmanteux names, great personalities, and often boasting coats that shed very little hair, they can make the perfect family pets.

Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable crossbreed dogs.

Cockapoo The Cockapoo is another crossbreed that has the Poodle's beautiful low-shedding coat, this time mixed with a playful Cocker Spaniel.

Labradoodle A cross of the UK's favourite dog, the Labrador Retriever, and the Poodle - the Labradoodle combines the former's wonderful personality with the latter's soft, hypoallergenic coat.

Goldendoodle Goldendoodle owners get the best of both worlds, with the lovable and playful nature of a Golden Retriever and the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of a Poodle.

Jackapoo Yet another Poodle crossbreed, the Jackapoo combines the hypoallergenic favourite with a cute Jack Russell Terrier. The result is a loyal and fun dog whose appearance can vary dramatically depending on which parent it takes after.