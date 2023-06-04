News you can trust since 1845
It's not only our dogs that sometimes get mucky - their possessions can too.

Dog Cleaning Hacks: These are the 10 best expert hacks for cleaning your adorable dog toys and possessions 🐶

From toys and bedding to feeding bowls and walking gear, your adorable but dirty dog has a lot of things that can harbour dirt and bacteria that you don’t want in your home.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Feb 2022, 10:22 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

And while it may be somewhat easy to pop your pup in the tub or take them to the groomer, figuring out how to clean their belongings is a bit more complicated.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

So, the team at www.tails.com have shared their experts’ top advice to knowing exactly when your pet’s favourite items need to be cleaned and how to get them smelling and looking like new.

Like us, our dog’s come into contact with lots of different types of bacteria and fungus, which mean their bed can become a sea of mites, fleas and ticks if not cleaned regularly. These organisms can survive on fabric for up to 12 months which is why dog beds should be washed regularly for optimum dog hygiene and to prevent flea infestations.

1. Bed and blankets

Start by hoovering any hair, crumbs and muck from the bed. Use a stain remover to treat any stains on the fabric. For a natural alternative use white vinegar and baking soda. Using a pet-safe laundry detergent, place all your dog's bedding and blankets in the washing machine, ensuring they are washed separately from any other items.

2. Top tip

Make sure all cleaning products have been thoroughly rinsed out, if they are left on the collar they can cause irritation to the skin.

3. Top tip

Although most pups lick their bowls clean, the leftover residue harbours bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli. In fact, the National Sanitation Foundation found that pet bowls are the fourth germiest place in the home, right behind the kitchen sink and toothbrush holder. When dogs eat directly from the bowl, they can transfer this bacteria to the bowl from their mouths. The bacteria then starts to grow and each time you add more food to the bowl, it contaminates it. Therefore, you should wash your pet’s food bowl after every meal. Water bowls should be washed once a day or more, in order to prevent the growth of mould, yeast, algae and fungi.

4. Food and drink bowl

