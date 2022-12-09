News you can trust since 1845
There are plenty of fun products to treat your pet this Christmas.

Dog Christmas Gift Guide 2022: Here are 12 grest gift ideas for your adorable dog this Christmas - including dog-friendly pigs in blankets 🐶

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a few presents under the tree to open on the big day.

By David Hepburn
7 hours ago

While it often seems they are happiest playing with the wrapping paper – there’s no reason for our four-legged friends to miss out on some festive gifts.

We’ve had a look at what’s on offer this year and selected a few items guaranteed to get tails wagging on Christmas morning.

Here are 12 great ideas from pet retail giant Pets at Home and Guide Dogs Shop – where 100 per cent of the profits go to the guide dog charity.

1. Christmas Dog Biscuits

Handmade in the UK and presented in a lovely gift bag, these Christmas-themed, cheesy biscuits are the perfect bite-sized treats for your pooch. Priced at £6 and available from www.guidedogsshop.com

2. Christmas Pudding Dog Jumper

Available in five sizes, this fun Christmas pudding jumper will help keep your pet warm on winter walks and has been designed to be comfortable and not stress out pups. It's also a bargain - currently available at Pets at Home from only £7.

3. Yappy Woofmas Christmas Star Cake

A Christmas cake specially for your dog! This star-shaped vanilla sponge from The Barking Bakery is drizzled with vanilla yoghurt frosting and topped with a bone treat, and comes packaged in a gift box. Priced at £14 and available from www.guidedogsshop.com.

4. Wainwright's Christmas Dog Treats and Bowtie Cracker

Currently available from Pets at Home for a bargain £3.85, this cracker doesn't contain the usual joke and hat. Instead it has some tasty treats and a dapper bow tie to slide onto your dog's collar so they look smart for Christmas dinner.

