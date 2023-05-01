News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.
The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.

Dog Cat Friends: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that get on best with cats - including the loving Labrador 🐶

They may be traditionally considered the worst of friends but some dog breeds are willing to tolerate – or even actively enjoy – the company of feline housemates.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Aug 2021, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:45 BST

Dog ownership has soared during the global pandemic according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.

So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

These are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those struggling with anxiety

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

1. Pug

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one.

2. Bassett Hound

Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Enthusiastic and outgoing, the Labrador Retriever is one of the friendliest breeds you can meet. They may chase a cat they don't know, but will should become firm friends with felines that are part of their household.

3. Labrador Retriever

Enthusiastic and outgoing, the Labrador Retriever is one of the friendliest breeds you can meet. They may chase a cat they don't know, but will should become firm friends with felines that are part of their household. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bichon Frises are incredibly happy and energetic dogs that want to be friends with anybody. The only problem you might have is that a cat could find your pup a little too friendly when it wants some alone time.

4. Bichon Frise

Bichon Frises are incredibly happy and energetic dogs that want to be friends with anybody. The only problem you might have is that a cat could find your pup a little too friendly when it wants some alone time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook