1 . Pices (February 19-March 20)

Pisces dogs are kind and gentle souls. They love being close to their owners and desire nothing more than getting on the sofa and cuddling up under a soft blanket with them every night. Pisces pooches make excellent therapy dogs because theyโ€™re so intuitive to othersโ€™ emotions and are incredibly affectionate too. Pisces pooches are great with children and can be real companions for anyone struggling with confidence. Compatible human: Cancer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images