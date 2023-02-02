Walking in the park and throwing sticks is all very well – but there are plenty more fun activities you can do with your four-legged friend.
While summer is almost over, there are still plenty of warm days to enjoy outdoor adventures with your pub – which there are also fun things to do in the winter months.
Regardless of how long you’ve had your pet, it’s never too late to try out new activities and reinvent playtime.
Pet food experts Bella & Duke’s Natural Canine Behaviourist, Caroline Spencer, has shared her top ten hobbies you and your dog can take up together.
Caroline explained: “When life gets busy, it is often easy for time with your pet to become about the essentials, reducing your relationship to a check box chore. The main reason most people get a dog is to have a companion, and like any friendship, quality time together is needed to deepen your bond and maintain your relationship.
“There are so many creative ways you can incorporate your dog into your life and there’s no better time than summer to take up a new hobby or adventure you can enjoy together”.
Here are her ideas for dog-friendly activities to try.
1. Treat yourself and your pup to some pamper time
Give your dog the grooming and attention they need, not only will it help you to unwind from a hard day’s work but it is also a great way to keep our furry friends cool and safe from overheating. Make time to pamper your dog with a massage or grooming and play gentle music to help them relax. Downtime is all important in the process of bonding.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Go on a picnic together
Enjoy the sunshine whilst it’s here and set up a picnic somewhere that has enough space for classic activities such as fetch or hide and seek. That way, you can both learn to work as a team and enjoy each other’s company but be sure to not stay hidden too long! Find a nice spot in some shade and take a minute to unwind and just be with your dog. After playing it is important to be aware of the temperature and make sure you’re not enjoying it too much and your dog doesn’t overheat. Be sure to pack your picnic basket with plenty of water alongside a bowl for your furry friend.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Walk around a local forest or heritage site
Regular walks are important for keeping your dog fit and healthy alongside being a great way to build a bond. Why not switch up your regular routes and take your furry friend out on an adventure! Forests can be great places to walk your dog in. This way you can enjoy the beauty of nature and find some interesting new scents for your dog to investigate. Better yet, take them out to see one of the many heritage sites across the country. Appreciating history is always more fun with your favourite canines. Be sure to check for any nasty ticks after a long walk. When walking in the forest, visiting a heritage site or just switching up your regular routes it is important to remember to clean up any mess made and be aware of your new surroundings if letting your dog off the lead.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Travel together
This can be a bit challenging, but letting your dog join you adds a fun twist to the out-of-town holiday you’ve been planning. Just make sure you prepare everything you need for travelling. Always check with your vet to ensure your dog is fit to join the trip.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images