Are you looking for an obedient pet that’s easy to train? Well these are the 10 dog breeds probably best avoided.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.

So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.

1. Afghan Hound The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human.

2. Some dogs really don't like being told what to do Some dogs really don't like being told what to do.

3. Bulldog Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect.

4. Shiba Inu The Shiba Inu is well known for being very difficult to train. Even when they are though, there's no way of knowing if they will bother putting their training into practice.