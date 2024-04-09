A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.

So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.

Read more:

1 . Afghan Hound The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Akita The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Shiba Inu The Shiba Inu is well known for being very difficult to train. Even when they are though, there's no way of knowing if they will bother putting their training into practice. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Chihuahua The smallest dog in the world is also one of the most stubborn. The Chihuahua needs plenty of patience - or just an acceptance that stubborness is part of this breed's charm. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales