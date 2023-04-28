News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
1 hour ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
15 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
17 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
18 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.
Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.

Dirty Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of dog most likely to get mucky on walks - including the loving Beagle 🐶

If you’re averse to muddy paw prints then you should think twice before welcoming one of these breeds into your home.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Feb 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before welcoming a particular breed of dog into your home is that some pups are complete dirt-magnets - having never met a puddle of mud they don’t love, or something decomposing that they haven’t wanted a roll in.

A recent scientific study by Jeep surveyed dog owners to see which dogs collected most muck while out on a walk.

So here are, scientifically, the 10 muckiest breeds of dog.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

A small dog that's big on getting mucky, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat seems to soak up mud and dirt like a sponge.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

A small dog that's big on getting mucky, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat seems to soak up mud and dirt like a sponge. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Just when you think you've washed all the mud and grot of your Bearded Collie, you suddenly realise there's more hidden in that gorgeous coat (when it inevitably falls onto the carpet).

2. Bearded Collie

Just when you think you've washed all the mud and grot of your Bearded Collie, you suddenly realise there's more hidden in that gorgeous coat (when it inevitably falls onto the carpet). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
When a dog is as big as a Saint Bernard, there's a lot of surface area for the dirt to attach to. These gentle giants love getting mucky.

3. Saint Bernard

When a dog is as big as a Saint Bernard, there's a lot of surface area for the dirt to attach to. These gentle giants love getting mucky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Leonberger is an outdoorsy dog that loves long treks - and picking up plenty of the 'landscape' as it adventures.

4. Leonberger

The Leonberger is an outdoorsy dog that loves long treks - and picking up plenty of the 'landscape' as it adventures. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook