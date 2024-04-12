Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.
Mucky Dogs: These 10 breeds of adorable dog are likely to get dirty on walks - including the filthy Beagle 🐶

If you’re averse to muddy paw prints then you should think twice before welcoming one of these breeds into your home.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Feb 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before welcoming a particular breed of dog into your home is that some pups are complete dirt-magnets - having never met a puddle of mud they don’t love, or something decomposing that they haven’t wanted a roll in.

A recent scientific study by Jeep surveyed dog owners to see which dogs collected most muck while out on a walk.

So here are, scientifically, the 10 muckiest breeds of dog.

Just when you think you've washed all the mud and grot of your Bearded Collie, you suddenly realise there's more hidden in that gorgeous coat (when it inevitably falls onto the carpet).

1. Bearded Collie

A small dog that's big on getting mucky, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat seems to soak up mud and dirt like a sponge.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

When a dog is as big as a Saint Bernard, there's a lot of surface area for the dirt to attach to. These gentle giants love getting mucky.

3. Saint Bernard

Famed for being superb sheep dogs, the average Border Collie would happily live in the mud if it could.

4. Border Collie

